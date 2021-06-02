Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,858,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. 35,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,040. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.98 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

