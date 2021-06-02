Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 138 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707 over the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $335.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.00. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.12 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

