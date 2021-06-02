Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Cut by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

