Head to Head Analysis: ContextLogic (WISH) and The Competition

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 public companies in the "Catalog & mail-order houses" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ContextLogic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 210 1011 3104 59 2.69

ContextLogic currently has a consensus target price of $22.92, indicating a potential upside of 196.16%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 22.98%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.32 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 8.28

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.52% -5.75% 0.61%

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

