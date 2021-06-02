19,800 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.38 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

