Dakota Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,621,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $55.71. The company has a market capitalization of $238.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

