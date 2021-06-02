Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,267 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 106,167 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

