Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,336 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Welltower worth $125,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

