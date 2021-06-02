Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,058 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Stryker by 48.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 161,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Stryker by 32.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 168,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,970,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

NYSE SYK opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.