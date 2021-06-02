Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 473 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

PNC stock opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.95. The company has a market cap of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

