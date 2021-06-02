Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,615 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,337 shares of company stock valued at $16,417,990 over the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DISCA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of DISCA opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

