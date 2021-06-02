Zacks: Brokerages Expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.82 Million

Brokerages expect ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) to announce $65.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.20 million and the highest is $66.55 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $56.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year sales of $270.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $274.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $292.97 million, with estimates ranging from $287.10 million to $303.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ORBCOMM.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $38,195.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,275.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORBC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.15. 23,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,320. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $886.64 million, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

