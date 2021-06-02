Analysts Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) PT at GBX 7,746.67

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,746.67 ($101.21).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total transaction of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,352.02. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

