Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $591,289.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00005423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $85.12 million and approximately $591,289.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00050079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.45 or 0.00278429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009071 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 41,442,681 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.