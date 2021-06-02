Unibright (UBT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $895,942.00

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $179.42 million and $895,942.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003158 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00082176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.01045369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.69 or 0.09660374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.