eBoost (EBST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,368.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. eBoost has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $11,368.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.00492177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000226 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

