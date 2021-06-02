Bytecoin (BCN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $172,599.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $92.21 million and approximately $172,599.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.54 or 0.00753944 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002856 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.