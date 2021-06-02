Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Buys 323,452 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,063,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,452 shares during the quarter. Mereo BioPharma Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,463,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,618,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $4,213,000.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MREO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 8,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,790. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.71. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MREO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.