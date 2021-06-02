Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Purchases 61,890 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.9% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARNA stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.61 and a quick ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

