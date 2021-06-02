EAM Global Investors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,244,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $9,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 23.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $572.15 million, a P/E ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

