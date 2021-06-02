Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $229,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,304. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

