iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Wsfs Capital Management LLC

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.61. 594,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,238,754. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

