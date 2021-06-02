Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,363,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,259,000 after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.88. 1,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

