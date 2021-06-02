Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 4,540 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. 25,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,136. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

