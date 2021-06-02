DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. DTE Energy makes up 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $102.19 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

