Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.19 Million in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 83.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.41. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

