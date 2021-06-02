Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.97. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

