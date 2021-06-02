LexinFintech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,323 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,672% compared to the average daily volume of 244 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in LexinFintech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

NASDAQ:LX opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

