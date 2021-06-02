EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Skyline Champion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE SKY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. 546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,714. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $3,210,493.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at $18,204,862.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Insiders sold 738,616 shares of company stock worth $33,828,437 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

