EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 121,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Aclaris Therapeutics makes up about 0.8% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

