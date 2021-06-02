Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after acquiring an additional 179,412 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

