Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 898,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,041 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $123,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $174.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.75.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

