Hotaling Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.