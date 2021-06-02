Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

