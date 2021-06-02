Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Okta by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Okta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $218.64 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.06 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -104.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.86%. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $4,437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

