Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. Costamare has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

CMRE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

