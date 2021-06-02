Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $49.07

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.07, but opened at $50.39. Mimecast shares last traded at $49.17, with a volume of 1,540 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 960,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,802,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $318,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,382,170 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

