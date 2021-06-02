Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Down to $3.87

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.87, but opened at $3.77. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 59,736 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SESN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $616.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts predict that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 836,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

