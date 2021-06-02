trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $4.13

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $3.97. trivago shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 25,008 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.79.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

