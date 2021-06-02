Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 30.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

