Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $29.46

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $30.64. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.64, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 243.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.