Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the April 29th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IFJPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. 13,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,574. Informa has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.71.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

