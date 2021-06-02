Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of LWSOF stock remained flat at $$46.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lawson has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78.
Lawson Company Profile
