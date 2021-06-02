Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the April 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of LWSOF stock remained flat at $$46.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Lawson has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

