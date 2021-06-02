Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,807 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,936. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.74 and a 52 week high of $170.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

