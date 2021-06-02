55,596 Shares in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Bought by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned about 0.11% of VolitionRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 50,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,484,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.78. VolitionRx Limited has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 52,866.67% and a negative return on equity of 96.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

