Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,990. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $137.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

