Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.79. 4,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,115 shares of company stock worth $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,776,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,862,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,868,000 after purchasing an additional 128,318 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

