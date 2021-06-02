Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$33.25

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total value of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,885 shares in the company, valued at C$13,093,523.64. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $6,509,275 over the last quarter.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.57. 216,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.03. The firm has a market cap of C$20.26 billion and a PE ratio of 710.95. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.02 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.4508261 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

