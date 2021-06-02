Contrasting First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Community has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeland Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Community and Lakeland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $57.55 million 2.64 $10.10 million $1.35 14.96 Lakeland Bancorp $275.95 million 3.52 $57.52 million $1.13 16.97

Lakeland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. First Community is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lakeland Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Lakeland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Community pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lakeland Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Lakeland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Lakeland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 19.79% 8.67% 0.83% Lakeland Bancorp 24.97% 9.01% 0.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.0% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of First Community shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Lakeland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Community and Lakeland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lakeland Bancorp 0 0 1 1 3.50

First Community presently has a consensus price target of $17.83, suggesting a potential downside of 11.72%. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Lakeland Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lakeland Bancorp is more favorable than First Community.

Summary

Lakeland Bancorp beats First Community on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. It operates 21 full-service offices located in the Lexington County, Richland County, Newberry County, Kershaw County, Greenville County, Anderson County, Pickens County, and Aiken County, South Carolina; and Richmond County and Columbia County, Georgia. First Community Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services. It also provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. In addition, the company offers investment advisory services; and non-deposit products, which include securities brokerage services, including mutual funds and variable annuities, as well as commercial title insurance services and life insurance products. It operates 48 branch offices throughout Bergen, Essex, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties in New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York; six New Jersey regional commercial lending centers in Bernardsville, Iselin, Jackson, Montville, Teaneck, and Waldwick; and one commercial lending center in New York to serve the Hudson Valley region. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, New Jersey.

