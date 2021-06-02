Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $257.87 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $257.87 million and $48.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00020880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.64 or 0.01045114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,667.62 or 0.09663876 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053199 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

